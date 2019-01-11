Congress to stage street play based on Rafale

national

Sanjay Nirupam said that the play will re-create alleged meetings and negotiations and expose corruption.

The city unit of Congress is going to stage street plays which will dramatise the events that led to the Rafale deal.

A local theatre group, featuring key players will be performing. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and France's President, all the important people in the deal will be portrayed in the plays.



City Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam told Mumbai Mirror, “This will be an attempt to show people what actually happened in the Rafale deal. It is a dramatic sequence of events. So, we are using the form of a street play to expose wrongdoings. The plays will be performed all over the city. This will be one of the most dramatic narrations of the Rafale fighter jet scam and will bring out the truth of the biggest scam of this central government." Reportedly, Nirupam has written a portion of this script.

Nirupam has been one of the very vocal ones against the Rafale deal. The script is ready and rehearsals have also been carried out. “We will soon organise the street plays. Congress units in other cities and towns can replicate the play,” said Nirupam.

Party leaders also said that Congress will release documents related to the deal so that people can get first-hand information on the scam.

