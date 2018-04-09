Congress to stage token fast against BJP's 'vicious stand'

The Congress' Maharashtra unit will observe a token fast on Monday to protest against the "vicious stand" of the BJP government that has "threatened harmony in society", the party's state chief Ashok Chavan said



Ashok Chavan

Party workers and leaders would be observing a fast at its offices in all districts of the state, Chavan said. "BJP government's vicious stand has threatened the harmony in the society across the country. To maintain it, Congress leaders will observe token fast at party's respective district head quarters across the state," he tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

