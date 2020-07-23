Congress: Troubled BJP taking Enforcement Directorate's help

CRPF personnel stand guard as ED officials conduct a raid at the farm house of Agrasen Gehlot, elder brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in Jodhpur, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Wednesday at over a dozen locations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal in the fertiliser scam case, including the house of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot, the Congress questioned the timing of the action.

Following the ED raids, the Congress flayed the Modi government and maintained that when the Centre's attempts to topple the party's state government failed, the ED conducted raids, including at the premises of Gehlot's brother.

"Whenever the BJP is in trouble when the BJP fails to topple any government, then they take the support of the ED, CBI and the Income Tax," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told the media in Jaipur.

