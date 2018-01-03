Congress urged not to press for amendments to talaq bill

The government yesterday urged the Congress to not press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha likely today

The government yesterday urged the Congress to not press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha likely today. The Lok Sabha has already cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and it is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments.

"We are having continuous talks with the opposition parties including Congress. We have told Congress that since they have not pressed for any amendments in the Lok Sabha, they should do the same in the Rajya Sabha," Kumar told reporters.

RS creates record

The Rajya Sabha yesterday set a record after 15 years by taking up all the 15 listed starred questions during the Question Hour, while 18 members spoke on issues of public importance during the Zero Hour. The last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

This was made possible as 10 of 20 members in whose names questions were listed were absent from the House, but the Chairman allowed many members to ask supplementary questions. When some members complimented the Chairman for smooth conduct of business, Venkaiah Naidu said, "Your cooperation is good, so my operation was very smooth... that's why the House was able to set this record."

