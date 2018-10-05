Congress urges CAG to conduct an audit of Rafale deal

national

A delegation of senior Congress leaders leaves after a meeting with CAG to demand a probe in the Rafale deal, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The Congress urged the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to carry out a forensic audit of the "Rs 60,150 crore" Rafale fighter jet deal and bring all "facts" on record to enable Parliament to fix accountability for the alleged scam in the contract.

A delegation of Congress leaders met the CAG of India, Rajiv Mehrishi, and presented a memorandum to him along with fresh documents. The party had met the CAG on September 19 and thereafter the CVC on September 24 for a probe into the deal.

Subsequent to the submissions made before the CAG earlier in the Rafale 'scam', the Congress alleged that documents and revelations made at the highest level in India and France have "exposed a deep rooted sinister conspiracy and a clear cut case of loss to public exchequer".

"The Rafale scam has now emerged as India's biggest 'defence scam'. Skeletons are tumbling out of the closet everyday with repeated disclosures getting zero answers from the Defence Ministry," the Congress memorandum said.

BJP MLA quits over corruption in Rafale

A day after he met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Wardha, BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh on Wednesday resigned from the Maharashtra Assembly, citing alleged corruption in the Rafale deal as the reason. Deshmukh had on Tuesday announced his decision to quit as MLA.

