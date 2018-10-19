Congress veteran ND Tiwari's mortal remains to be brought to UP on Saturday

national

Tiwari, 93, died at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness

ND Tiwari. File Photo

The mortal remains of Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari will be brought here on Saturday for people to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Tiwari, 93, died at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. The body of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister will arrive at the Lucknow airport Saturday afternoon and will be kept at the Vidhan Bhawan from 1 pm to 3 pm for people to pay their last respects, an official release issued here on Friday said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues will receive the mortal remains at the airport, it said. Tiwari, who was considered close to Indira Gandhi, had served as a Union minister in several Congress-led governments. He had the unique distinction of having served as the chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where his native place is located.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever