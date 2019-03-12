Congress WC resolves to defeat saffron ideology

national

The Congress on Tuesday held a meeting of its working committee here and resolved to defeat the "RSS and BJPs ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness".

Briefing reporters after the CWC meeting, Congress leader Anand Sharma accused the Modi government of failing to fulfil its promises and going against the ideals of the Constitution.

"There are attempts to project a different picture of India as against the ideals on which the Constitution was formed. Constitutional rights are being constantly violated," he said.

He said the meeting, attended by top party leaders including party chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, adopted a political resolution.

The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the Congress, being held in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also reviewed party's poll preparedness in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

It is the first CWC meeting being attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was earlier this year appointed general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi said in a tweet that the party is committed to defeating the BJP.

"On the anniversary of Gandhi Ji's historic Dandi March, the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad resolved to defeat the RSS, BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour, no effort too little, this battle will be won," he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leaders paid their respects at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad. They also visited Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.

