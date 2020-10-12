Congress woman leader thrashed for protesting ticket given to 'rapist'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the incident wherein a woman Congress leader was beaten up by party workers and said that a letter will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest the culprits.

''Today morning I saw a video that was tagged to me where a political party worker was being beaten up by around 26 people who had surrounded her. I have taken cognisance of the incident. A letter will be written to the DGP of the UP police to arrest all the guilty persons,'' Sharma said in a video posted on twitter.

She added, ''This is a very serious matter. We say we want more women in politics but how will this be possible if party leaders behave like gundas at party meetings? How will women be empowered and how will they be encouraged with this behaviour?''

The video in question was of a Congress party meeting that took place in UP's Deoria. Congress leader Tara Yadav, who was thrashed by party workers in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls, said that giving a ticket to a 'rapist' will malign the image of the party.

''On one hand Congress leaders are fighting for justice in the Hathras incident while the party ticket is being given to a rapist in Uttar Pradesh by-polls. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,'' Congress leader Tara Yadav said on Sunday.

CBI takes over Hathras investigation

The CBI registered an FIR early on Sunday morning and took over investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The central probe agency registered the FIR under IPC sections related to gangrape and murder among others, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It assigned the case to its Ghaziabad unit with a special team to investigate the ghastly crime, they said.

Fact-finding team's Hathras visit cancelled

The visit of a fact-finding team of Left and LJD MPs on Sunday to Hathras, following the alleged gangrape and death of a Dalit woman, was cancelled after the Uttar Pradesh Police informed it that her family is being shifted to Lucknow for a court appearance, sources in the CPI(M) said. The family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died at a Delhi hospital after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

