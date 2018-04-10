Congress women wing demands sacking of UP CM Yogi Adityanath over Unnao gangrape

The All India Mahila Congress president, Sushmita Dev, also demanded that action is taken against all those responsible for the rape of the woman and the death her father in police custody

Yogi Adityanath/ File pic

The women wing of the Congress today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging dereliction of duty on his part over the gangrape of an 18-year-old woman and the death of her father in police custody in Unnao district.

The All India Mahila Congress president, Sushmita Dev, also demanded that action is taken against all those responsible for the rape of the woman and the death her father in police custody.

The woman has alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers, and blamed the lawmaker for her father's death.

The BJP MLA has rejected the charges as a conspiracy by his opponents.

"The All India Mahila Congress demands immediate action against all those who are responsible for the rape and death in police custody. We demand that PM, Shri Narendra Modi to immediately sack the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for dereliction of his duty," Dev said in the statement.

The Parliamentarian alleged that Uttar Pradesh has turned into a 'law-less' state with no security or justice for women. Dev also said that the last six months track record of violence against women is enough for the chief minister to resign.

"'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (a central programme) has turned into a mockery in Prime Minister's own state," Dev said, referring to the prime minister representing UP's Varanasi constituency in Parliament.

