Congress won't make false promises, says Rahul Gandhi

Oct 10, 2018, 21:37 IST | IANS

Gandhi was addressing the party's 'Sankalp Maha-rally' in Bikaner

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to poll-bound Rajasthan that if elected, the Congress chief minister would go to all sections of society to know their 'mann ki baat' and not make "false promises."

The Congress chief dismissed Prime Minister Modi's assertion that the country had not witnessed any growth before he ascended to power, taking potshots at the ruling BJP on a host of issues -- from demonetisation to Rafale fighter jet deal and farmers' demands.

"Modi-ji has a misconception that he runs the country, this is his arrogance," said Gandhi. "Our country is not being run by BJP or Congress, Modiji or Rahul Gandhi," Gandhi said, adding, the country is being run by farmers and youths. "It is our duty to help waive their loans and stand with them."

"When our government comes to power, our leaders will not make false promises; they will neither promise Rs 15 lakh in your account nor claim to generate two crore jobs in a year. They will listen to what you say and will work accordingly," he added.

On demonetisation, he said, "We cannot rectify Modi-ji decision, but I can promise that once Congress forms government, we will bring GST in its real form by bringing one tax and clean tax."

On Rafale deal, he said had the Prime Minister Modi given Rs 30,000 crore (which he alleged were given to a private company) to small and medium traders, lakhs of people would have got jobs.

