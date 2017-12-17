Congress workers celebrate at Azad Maidan as Rahul Gandhi becomes President of party

Congress workers celebrate at Azad Maidan as 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi becomes the 49th President of the Indian National Congress party

Congress workers celebrate at Azad Maidan as 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi becomes the 49th President of the Indian National Congress party. Pic/Ashish Raje

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go