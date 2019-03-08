Congress workers protest over pollution at Pratiksha Nagar

national

Pratiksha Nagar

Congress party workers on Thursday protested outside the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) office, to highlight the rising pollution levels in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, and nearby areas.

GenNext Congress leader Amit Shetty had led the delegation to the board's office in Sion. "Everyone in these areas has been complaining about the high pollution levels, especially dust particles in the air. The air quality here is very poor. We have urged the authorities to look into the concerns of the locals," Shetty told mid-day.

After meeting MPCB officials, the Congress leader claimed that board authorities assured them that they would deploy staff to record air quality at different locations in the area. However, according to MPCB, ongoing infrastructure work is what is creating the pollution and there is nothing that can be done at the moment.

