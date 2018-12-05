Congress working president held before KCR's rally

national

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy was taken into preventive custody early on Tuesday ahead of TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's public meeting in Kodangal Assembly constituency. He was arrested from his residence in Kodangal town, police said.

Revanth, the Congress candidate for Kodangal constituency had called a protest rally and a bandh against Rao's scheduled meeting at Kosigi this evening.

Revanth's wife, Geeta accused the police of breaking open the doors of their house and forcibly taking away her husband to an "unknown location". On Saturday night, police had carried out raids at the Congress leader's residences following which he gave a protest call.

