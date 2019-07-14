Conmen dupe elderly woman of Rs 2 lakh worth gold ornaments

crime

Representational Image

Bhawanipatna (Odisha): A gang of conmen allegedly duped an elderly woman and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh. The alleged incident took place in Bhawanipatna city of Kalahandi district in Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. The conmen identified themselves as government officials, stopped Ramkali Agrawal who was returning home from a temple.

The cheaters told her that the government had enacted a new law which forbids people from wearing gold ornaments in public places and asked her to put the ornaments in a small bag before heading home.

At first, the lady avoided them but when the cheaters again told her to follow orders by intimidating her, she obeyed.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows three conmen assisting her to take off the ornaments. In the meantime, the cheaters changed the jewellery with fake ornaments.

Upon reaching home, the woman checked the bag and realised that she was cheated.

An FIR was lodged at Bhawanipatana police station and the police are investigating the matter.

"I request to all people in Bhawanipatana and Kalahandi to be aware of it. You can see in the CCTV footage how they talk for around five minutes and the lady gave her ornaments by herself," Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said.

With inputs from ANI

