Conmen sell 'Aladdin's lamp' to doctor for Rs 31 lakh; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a doctor by selling him 'Aladdin's lamp' for Rs 31 lakh. The victim claimed that the conmen also managed to summon a 'genie' from the lamp to convince him.

The victim, identified as Dr LA Khan, filed a complaint with the Meerut police on October 25, stating that two men – Ikramuddin and Anees – cheated him of Rs 31 lakh.

According to Khan, he met the accused when he started treatment of a woman, who they introduced as their mother, according to a report in NDTV.

“I started visiting their home to treat the mother they introduced as their mother. The visits continued for over a month. Gradually they started telling me about a godman whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba. I met him eventually,” Dr Khan stated in his complaint.

“They told me they would sell me a 'chirag' for Rs 1.5 crore but I could only offer Rs 31 lakh down payment. They told me this lamp would bring wealth, health and good fortune. They said this is 'Aladdin ka chirag',” Dr Khan added.

The victim further said that once ‘Aladdin’ made an appearance in front of him, but later he realised that one of the accused was dressed up as ‘Aladdin’.

After the complaint, the police arrested Ikramuddin and Anees and seized the golden-coloured lamp.

“We found that the same men went to other homes also and cheated many families in the name of ‘tantra vidya’. We have found the involvement of three people so far, of which two have been arrested. A woman is on the run,” Amit Rai, a senior Meerut police official, was quoted as saying.

