Connie Britton to play Roger Ailes' spouse in Fox News drama

Connie Britton has been tapped to play Beth Ailes, the wife of late Fox News chief Roger Ailes, in the star-studded drama about the embattled news network

Actor Connie Britton has been tapped to play Beth Ailes, the wife of late Fox News chief Roger Ailes, in the star-studded drama about the embattled news network. John Lithgow will portray Ailes in the film, which also features Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, who will play Megyn Kelly. Malcolm McDowell is set to play media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jay Roach is directing the movie from a script by Charles Randolph, which centres on the women who took on the famed toxic male culture at the news network.

