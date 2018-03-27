Connie Britton to star in Dirty John anthology

American actress Connie Britton is set to star in the "Dirty John" drama series



Picture courtesy/Connie Britton Instagram account

American actress Connie Britton is set to star in the "Dirty John" drama series. Cable network Bravo gave "Dirty John" a two-season order in January. The scripted anthology series is based on the series of articles published by the Los Angeles Times' last fall about a charismatic con man John Meehan and the consequences of an ill-fated romance, reports variety.com.

Britton will star as Debra Newell, a single mother who fell in love with Meehan. The true crime tale was also the source of a podcast hosted by Los Angeles Times writer Christopher Goffard. Separately, Oxygen Media has ordered a document-series on the Meehan case.

The second season of Bravo's anthology will focus on a different case. Britton currently stars in the hit Fox series "9-1-1", which reunited her with series co-creator Ryan Murphy. The pair previously worked together on the first seasons of "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story". Britton has also starred in shows like "Nashville," "SMILF," and "Friday Night Lights".

