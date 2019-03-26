Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA

other-sports

Conor Mcgregor, the Irish UFC star, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in the competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas," McGregor posted on his Twitter account.

McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, last fought at UFC 229 in October, falling in a lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth-round submission.

He was suspended and fined by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) after that fight for his alleged role in a post-bout scuffle. But he was eligible to compete again next month once his suspension got over.

Earlier, This month McGregor was arrested in Miami for allegedly smashing the phone of a man who was trying to take a photo of him outside a hotel. The MMA star is being sued by the same man.

However, this is not the first time McGregor has tweeted about retirement. In 2016, he tweeted that he has decided to retire young.

