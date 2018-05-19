Conor McGregor buys Rs 12 crore villa in Marbella

Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) super star Conor McGregor has splurged 1.3million pounds (Rs 12 crore) on a luxury holiday home in Marbella, the posh resort region on the coast of southern Spain

According to British tabloid, The Sun, McGregor, who pocketed nearly 100 million USD in his Fight of the Century with Floyd Mayweather, his luxury villa offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and looks spectacular from the outside with an LED lit driveway and a water feature outside. The villa obviously has a customised gym, besides a spa and large outdoor swimming pool. It also has a hot tub and a cellar area where McGregor's plans to show off his expensive wine collection.

