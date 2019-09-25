Conquering the heights of fashion by Ashish Singh

The journey of life is a rollercoaster ride, having its own set of ups and downs. While there are plenty who back out when things get rough, there are only a few brave hearts that stand tall in the face of adversities. The road to success is never easy, and Ashish Singh or better known as 'thevanquishment' by his followers, is the right person to know it. He has achieved brilliance in his work and is a known face of his city, but the journey was never easy.

His Instagram handle, 'thevanquishment' bespoke his journey as an influencer. It was a chance opportunity that led him on the path of blogging. He started his journey as an influencer with much aspirations and zeal on a positive note. Although the experience was enriching and enjoyable, it reached rock-bottom soon after.

With dwindling reach, Ashish started losing faith, but he never stopped treading on the path. The only ray of hope was his parents and friends, who stood by him throughout. His determination was unwavering for a year when his sole focus was on putting hard work and delivering the best content to his followers. After a year of hoping and praying, his hard work paid off, when he finally achieved the success he deserved. An abundance of brand collaborations and support on Instagram made him a sensation in Punjab overnight.

While women were swooning over his good looks, men started looking up to him for fashion inspiration. His family grew not just on Instagram, but in real-life as well, when people started recognizing him in college and outside. His ability to create quirky, fashionable looks with the basic clothing articles made him an instant hit with people. The ones who discouraged him in the initial period of struggle also came along after he made a safe place for himself in the world of influencers.

Whether you call it destiny or sheer luck, it was his imminent love for fashion and hard work that put him on the map. He is still the same boy that once dreamt of being a name in the industry, and now he has vanquished his dreams.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.