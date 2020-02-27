Search

'Consent taken, process followed': Government on transfer of judge hearing Delhi violence case

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 11:12 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The minister's reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar was transferred following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, asserting that a "well-settled process" was followed.

"Transfer of Hon'ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated February 12 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India," Prasad wrote on Twitter. He said while transferring a judge, his or her consent is taken. "The well-settled process have been followed," Prasad added.

