Consistent Aditya Tare turns it on again!

Useful opening stands have been at the heart of Mumbai's success in the league stage of the T20 Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On Sunday, the hosts won their sixth out of seven league games when they overcame Assam by 83 runs thanks to a 138-run opening stand between Aditya Tare (82 runs off 48 balls, 12x4, 1x6) and Prithvi Shaw's (63 off 39, 7x4, 2x6), Mumbai put on 206 for five in 20 overs. In reply, Assam managed 123 for eight in 20 overs.

Tare had a new partner in Shaw, who replaced the in-form Jay Bista (256 runs in six games).

Ex-Mumbai captain Tare, who has scored 301 runs in the tournament, was in an attacking more on Sunday as well, scoring 28 runs off just 11 balls. Tare got to his half century off 32 balls with eight fours and Shaw shifted gears too, reaching his 50 in as many balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

The Mumbai batsmen took full advantage of the visitors' patchy fielding. Shaw enjoyed a life on 32 when Rajjakuddin Ahmed dropped him at long off off left-arm spinner Abhilash Gogoi only to bounce back to hit two consecutive sixes.

Assam's Riyan Parag (right) is congratulated by a teammate after dismissing Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw

Tare enjoyed his slice of luck on 69 when Gogoi failed to hold his pull at short midwicket off pacer Abu Nechim (2-28). Assam's young leg-spinner Riyan Parag (3-30) broke the opening partnership stand when he dismissed Tare and followed it up with Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav's wicket off the next ball. Siddhesh Lad (32) and Sujit Nayak (10) contributed to Mumbai sizeable total as well.

Parag later top-scored for his side with a 38-ball 33 as Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani claimed two wickets each for Mumbai.



Earlier, Mumbai Cricket Association President Dr Vijay Patil felicitated former Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar for his contribution to the game.

