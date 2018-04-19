Constable booked for molesting colleague outside Thane court

Both are attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters. The accused, Kiran Kamble, 41, after the hearing, put the inmate he had accompanied in a police van and went to have tea



A thirsty jail inmate, the scorching summer heat, and a tea-guzzling constable led to a quarrel, after which the cop and a woman constable beat each other up. The Thane police have booked the constable for threatening and molesting his colleague at Thane court, when they were transporting accused to the court on Tuesday.

Both are attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters. The accused, Kiran Kamble, 41, after the hearing, put the inmate he had accompanied in a police van and went to have tea.

The inmate kept asking the 33-year-old woman constable for water. As she was in charge of another inmate, she kept calling Kamble. After a while Kamble abused her. This led to a fight and the two beat each other up. Later, she filed a case with the Thane Nagar police for molestation and criminal intimidation. An inquiry is on.

