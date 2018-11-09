Constable commits suicide in Telangana

national

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police B Anjaneyulu, P Srinivas fired his self-loading rifle on Wednesday night in Gangadhram village in Khammam district.

Representational picture

A 32-year-old special police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun, police said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police B Anjaneyulu, P Srinivas fired his self-loading rifle on Wednesday night in Gangadhram village in Khammam district. Srinivas belonged to 15th battalion of the special police.

"We are investigating into the case and yet to ascertain the reason for the extreme act, the police official said. The police official said they were verifying if the deceased had any family problem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever