Constable injured after weapon misfires in Hyderabad

A police constable, on Tuesday, was injured here after his rifle miss-fired and the bullet pierced his chest



A police constable, on Tuesday, was injured here after his rifle miss-fired and the bullet pierced his chest. According to Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone), the constable was on duty at the jail escort ward in Gandhi General Hospital, when his weapon miss-fired. The constable, identified as Sai, was rushed to the emergency ward of the same hospital. The constable is out of danger now, the police said.

