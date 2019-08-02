Constable misbehaves with woman doctor during protest, suspended

crime

The in-patient ward of the Government Ayurvedic Hospital was vandalised on Tuesday and the staff, doctors as well as the patients were asked to vacate the premises

A police constable who was accused of touching a woman doctor inappropriately during a protest was suspended on Thursday. The protest was done by medical students of Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College in Hyderabad.

According to the instructions which were given by State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali to the DCP of South Zone, Hyderabad police, an inquiry is to be initiated into the incident and necessary action is supposed to be taken, as mentioned in an official release on Thursday night.

The State Home Minister also directed women police personnel to deployed for handling girl students or women in such situations so that complaints can be avoided.

The students have been protesting for the past few days to oppose the proposal by the Telangana government which says that government ayurvedic hospital can be shifted from the premises of the Government Unani Hospital at Charminar to the Ayurvedic Hospital in Erragadda in Hyderabad to carry out renovation works.

The protesting students also raised slogans and surrounded the director's car by squatting on the road. The AYUSH in-charge director had reached the place to enquire into the matter on Wednesday.

In some pictures and videos which went viral on social media, some policemen were seen pushing the women who were protesting.

In one of the videos, a police constable in plain clothes was seen touching the shoulder of one woman. The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday said that the video should be verified.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar placed the constable K Parmesh under suspension and also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies