Constable suspended after video of drinking in public goes viral

New Delhi: In a shocking video that surfaced and is doing the rounds on the internet got a police constable in deep soup. According to news agency, ANI, the Delhi Police suspended a police constable on Tuesday and attached him to district police line after a video of him drinking alcohol in public went viral. Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "After a video of a police constable drinking alcohol in public along with others went viral the constable, Kapil Khokar was suspended and sent to district lines. This incident took place in a park in Vivek Vihar." Delhi police has also initiated an enquiry in the matter. "Departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," the DCP added.

In another incident, a purported video of a girl being beaten up and paraded surfaced and is doing the rounds on the internet. After the video went viral, the district police have taken cognizance of the issue and have started looking for the victim. "We received the video through WhatsApp. We are currently looking for the girl in the video. We have not received any complaint yet. We are also verifying the video," Vipul Shrivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP) stated.

The incident took place in the Temachi village of the district in Madhya Pradesh, the police informed. According to news agency, ANI, a group of people were seen beating and parading a girl in the video that went viral on social media and she was seen pleading for help while the others silently witnessed the incident or recorded it on their cellphones.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates