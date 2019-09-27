Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez shared an intriguing relationship while shooting for Hustlers

Right from gripping and bold visuals to an extraordinary storyline of a group of strippers who steal money and drug stock traders & CEO's, 'Hustlers' will be an entertaining homage to female power. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie is scheduled to release on September 27, 2019 by PVR Pictures in India. The film stars Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in the leads.

Talking about the cast and their relationships during the shooting of the film, Constance Wu was intrigued by the relationship that her character and Jennifer Lopez's character shared and found it similar to one of her favourite novels.

Sharing more about Destiny and Ramona's relationship in 'Hustlers', Constance Wu says, "What Ramona is for Destiny reminds me of this quote from Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley: 'The thing with Dickie... it's like the sun shines on you, and it's glorious. And then he forgets you and it's very, very cold...When you have his attention, you feel like you're the only person in the world, that's why everybody loves him so much.' Destiny's dream come true is for Ramona to love her."

Along with Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, the film sees an ensemble cast of Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B. Co-produced by Jennifer Lopez, 'Hustlers' illuminates the bold ambitions of the females in this film. Bringing out and showcasing the female power is all what 'Hustlers' about!

Watch 'Hustlers' in the theatres near you from September 27, 2019!

