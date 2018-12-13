Constance Wu in talks to star in new romantic comedy

hollywood

Constance Wu is in talks to play a "charmingly chaotic woman who has to get her life together when she becomes pregnant with two babies from two different men"

Crazy Rich Asians breakout Constance Wu is in negotiations to star in an untitled romantic comedy. Wu, 36, is in talks to play a "charmingly chaotic woman who has to get her life together when she becomes pregnant with two babies from two different men", according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will mark the directorial debut of actor Kimmy Gatewood, best known for starring in Netflix's "GLOW". The screenplay has been penned by writer Savion Einstein.

The project hails from Sony Pictures and will be produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelma through their banner, Brownstone Productions. Alison Small will serve as the executive producer.

