Construction work on Kartarpur Corridor resumes after halt

The corridor is scheduled to become operational in November this year

The construction of Kartarpur corridor been carried out in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Pic/PTI

Work on the Kartarpur Corridor has resumed, according to sources. The work on the corridor was stopped for a while over the payment issues between contractors and labourers.

According to PTI, workers were seen laying asphalt on the route that is said to link Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in the Indian state of Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan.

"Some issues occurred recently between the contractors and labourers over their payment. That has been sorted out now. Work will be completed on time," construction official Joginder Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, According to media reports, India and Pakistan have scheduled to hold technical-level talks on the corridor on Friday at Zero Point, amidst tensions between two countries in the wake of New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The technical meeting on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is being held on August 30 at Zero Point. Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the corridor as announced by our Prime Minister and as planned," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told reporters at a weekly media briefing on Thursday, a report in Pakistani daily Dawn mentioned.

India and Pakistan earlier held the second round of talks on July 14 to narrow down their differences on the corridor for visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims. Both sides had then agreed to a majority of modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims.

Pakistan, in spite of making a unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India following New Delhi’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir has affirmed that the work on the corridor will continue as planned.

The country’s special assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed that the opening of the route will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the ongoing Kashmir dispute.

