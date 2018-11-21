'Constructively address issue of militant safe havens'

international

The US has made it clear to Pakistani leaders that it expects them to constructively address the problem of militant safe havens in the country, the White House said after President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced off over the issue that has impacted bilateral ties.

Trump on Sunday accused Pakistan of not doing "a damn thing" for the US. He cited Osama bin Laden and the Taliban resurgence in neighbouring Afghanistan as examples of how Pakistan would "take our money and do nothing for us". Khan reacted angrily by saying that his country had suffered enough by fighting terrorism on behalf of the United States. The White House defended Trump's decision to suspend security assistance to Pakistan.

"The (Trump) Administration has been clear to Pakistani leaders that it expects them to constructively address the problem of militant safe havens in Pakistan," said an official from the National Security Council, the White House, adding, "Because Pakistan failed to address the problem, the Administration suspended security assistance," the official said, requesting anonymity.

"We remain hopeful that Pakistan will realise it is in its own interest to cooperate with the US strategy in Afghanistan," said the official responding Khan accusing President Trump of false assertion in his country's fight against terror.

Pak summons US diplomat

Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat here Tuesday and lodged a strong protest over President Donald Trump's "baseless allegations" saying it was a "closed chapter of history" and could seriously undermine bilateral ties. Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said, "...the US charge d'affaires was told that such baseless rhetoric about Pakistan was totally unacceptable."

