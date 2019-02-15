Consul General Edgard Kagan: US, India are friends that disagree but respect each other

national

In conversation with Consul General Edgard Kagan as the US Consulate in Mumbai celebrates 180 years

Edgard Kagan poses in front of the Gateway of India

Two years after he first arrived in Mumbai with his family, US Consul General Edgard Kagan says the friendships, conversations and experiences he has had in this span reaffirm what he already knew — that the relationship between the United States and India is incredibly robust. Now, as the US Consulate gets set to celebrate completion of 180 years in Mumbai, Kagan talks to mid-day about how to grow the US-India relationship further.

When asked how according to him the relationship between two countries has evolved in these 180 years, Kagan says, "About 180 years ago, our own nation was barely 60 years old, and Mumbai was Bombay. But, the United States has been here through so many milestones." He adds, "If we're honest, the United States and India have not always seen eye-to-eye, but friends don't always agree with each other, yet we respect each other." He says the strongest democracies flourish from frequent and lively debate.

Kagan points out how the US is a fast-growing destination for Indian students. "The number of Indians studying in the US has increased for the fifth consecutive year. There are also record numbers of American students studying in India. Our challenge is to build on this success," he says.

The Consulate has partnered with Namaste America to put together an evening of entertainment on Friday, featuring a performance by Shiamak Davar and his dance company. "We also have some other guests stopping by, including Vicky Kaushal and Ishaan Khatter. And, a US Marine Corps Color Guard will perform a traditional flag presentation ceremony," Kagan says.

