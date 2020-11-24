Contactless car insurance: Steps to buy / renew car insurance online

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way our world works. With over 50 million infections*, one needs to take all due precaution while stepping out of their houses. While the government did impose strict lockdowns during the initial months when the pandemic struck our country, the rules are now relaxed. However, it does not mean that it is safe out there. Tens of thousands of cases are being detected every day in our country. This means that the onus is now on us to make sure we take all precautions while stepping out.

While we could have just stayed indoors during the lockdown and protected ourselves, this is no more an option as the world is getting back to the ‘new normal’. Traveling is an important part of our daily activities now be it for daily commute to work, or for the daily chores like buying essentials, festive shopping and so on. And just like it is important to wear masks and keep sanitizers handy when we step out, it is equally important to ensure that the insurance policies of our vehicles are up to date when we take the cars out for those activities.

Why Vehicle Insurance is a Must

As per official statistics, around 4.5 lakh road accidents happened last year on Indian roads. Also, as per the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau, around 2.4 lakh vehicles were stolen in 2019 out of which only around 59,000 were recovered*. These statistics also underline the importance of having the right protection for your vehicle. Moreover, driving without a valid vehicle insurance policy can also lead to legal implications, as well as financial ones, with the new Motor Vehicles Act imposing heavy penalties for such violations.

A car insurance purchase can go a long way in keeping you and your vehicle protected on and off the road. In case of an accident, the cost of damage to your car can be claimed. A vehicle insurance policy also includes third party cover which will pay for the third party damages that may arise due to an accident involving your vehicle. A comprehensive insurance package will have the damages of all parties covered. It also protects you against damage to your vehicle due to natural calamities as well as theft.

In today’s time, buying a new policy, or renewing the existing one, is a completely hassle-free process and can be done digitally with just a few clicks of a mouse or on a smartphone. In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has also allowed electronic authentication of insurance policy proposal forms instead of physical signatures, making the process completely hassle-free. This exemption is, as of now, valid till March 31 of 2021.

Steps to avail contactless car insurance

Instead of going to the insurer’s office, you can just go to their website and get that insurance policy for your car. Here are the steps to renew your car insurance policy with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance:

Step 1 - Visit here for car insurance renewal

Step 2 - Provide your name and contact details.

Step 3 - Provide your vehicle details.

Step 4 - Select the insured value and riders. Review the premium.

Step 5 - Make the payment and you are done!

The IRDAI circular mandates that the insurance company would send the policy document and a copy of the proposal form to your registered e-mail ID or mobile number. You would also be informed through SMS that policy document has been delivered to your email or mobile number.

Choosing the right policy for your vehicle

While online renewal and purchase of your vehicle insurance makes things really easy, choosing an insurance provider that provides hassle-free renewals even after March 31 next year will make things a lot easier for you. You must also consider the coverage by comparing comprehensive & third party car insurance covers to choose the right alternative. Also, the most important factor in choosing an insurer is the claim settlement process.

Insurers like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offer a very simple claim settlement process on their website or via their “Caringly Yours” app. It also gives you a 30-day grace period during which you can renew your insurance policy after it has lapsed, adding another aspect of convenience. You won’t have to go through the entire re-evaluation process. Moreover, you can opt for riders like consumable expenses rider that covers cost of consumables such as engine oil, gearbox oil, power steering oil, coolant, AC gas oil, brake oil, etc that may be incurred while replacing or replenishing the damaged vehicle after an accident. You may also opt for conveyance benefit which offers a ‘per day’ cash benefit that is payable if your car is in a workshop following accidental damage and the claim for the same is accepted.

It’s best to be safe than sorry. And safety has become of paramount importance in these COVID times. You may follow all the rules and take all precautions, but accidents by nature are unpredictable. An insurance cover protects you from situations beyond your control. Of course, it won’t protect you from an injury, but it removes the monetary losses and brings a sense of security when you are out on the roads.

