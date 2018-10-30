Contenders for the top job at Real Madrid: Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino

football

He made suggestions last season that he could leave Tottenham but a fresh five-year deal makes that unlikely given just how much compensation Real would have to pay

Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino

Antonio Conte

A title winner in Italy and England, the Italian, 49, left Chelsea under a cloud following a disappointing 2017-18 campaign. A chance to move to a club with the stature of Real would suit him as he has the character to deal with the pressure at the Bernabeu, and is one of the early front-runners with the bookmakers following the decision to part company with Julen Lopetegui.

Arsene Wenger

The Frenchman ended his 22-year tenure as Arsenal boss at the end of the season and has been a long-term target of Real president Florentino Perez. Wenger, 68, has claimed for years that he turned down many big clubs to stay loyal to the Gunners but now has the freedom to listen to big offers. He may have struggled in Europe in the recent years but could still be seen as an ideal short-term solution.

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine has been linked with the Real job for some time but signed a new deal at Tottenham earlier this year. He is yet to win a major trophy but the former Espanyol boss has been praised for his approach and for promoting young talent. He made suggestions last season that he could leave Tottenham but a fresh five-year deal makes that unlikely given just how much compensation Real would have to pay.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates