Content Creators Nikhil Kale and Satyam Shastri talk about how they achieved 28 million reach on No One Cares

Education is one of the biggest concerns in everyone’s lives. Regardless of how successful you are in school or college, it is the kind of work and skills that are more important. While academics is important to find a career, one can even be successful with or without a degree. Nikhil Kale and Satyam Shastri are prime examples of it who are college dropouts and the brain behind the very popular social media page called ‘No One Cares’. The young boys who are now business partners hail from different places. While Nikhil is from Pune, Satyam hails from Madhya Pradesh and both met each other through Facebook.

In 3 years, their page has created a family of more than 28 million which is no less than a milestone in their career. They started the page in 2016 with a budget of 2016 and today they have monetised the page with posting meaningful yet relevant content. While Nikhil is the co-founder and CEO of the company, while Satyam looks after the company’s marketing and business deals. Talking about it Satyam said, “We did not have a lot of money in our pockets. We planned to create a revenue generation model through our page itself. And within two months of quitting college, we were approached for the promotions of Jolly LLB 2. That’s when we started earning from our bootstrapped model."

The content of 'No One Cares' focuses on motivational and inspirational content and it targets the people dealing with anxiety, depression and other anger issues. With focusing on the content related to millennials, their page has seen a humongous growth on Facebook. Speaking about delivering perfect content to the audience, Nikhil said, “For us, perfect content was one which would instantly connect with our follower, without making them feel as we were feeding them content artificially. It was easy to schedule posts every 20 to 25 minutes, but creating that one post would require more than that time.” Moreover, their further plan is to shift from words and visuals to videos as it takes less time to communicate with the audience.

The duo has overcome all the odds today and their potential of creating perfect content has not just led them with a reach of 28 million on Facebook but also made them the most established names in the field of content creation.

