'Content Czarina' Ekta Kapoor shares her secret of success!

Ekta Kapoor started her journey as a producer when she was very young along with her mother, which was very rare back in those days

There is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres, over the years. Ekta Kapoor who is been hailed throughout these years for her content and razor-sharp business acumen has shared the mantra for her success.

In a recent interaction, Ekta Kapoor shared, "There is no better way to grow rather than to be ambitious, enough to have better people work for you than you, and I swear that can happen that your own ego will come in the way. It will come in the way at times when you actually feel like, you want to level with them and say if you don't do the job, I will do it myself and I will do it better. But then you realize that if you are going to do their job, you won't be doing what you are supposed to be doing. And if they are getting better at their job, it's great because they are working with you."

The filmmaker started her journey as a producer when she was very young along with her mother, which was very rare back in those days. Even though Ekta's dad was one of the biggest superstars of his time, she did not take his help and carved her own place in the industry by choosing her own path.

A game-changer in the Indian television industry, Ekta Kapoor recently joined the league of 500+ global leaders and marked her debut on LinkedIn. The producer is the only content creator from India on the platform and is surely a trailblazer in the true essence of the term.

Being a single mother through surrogacy, which again stayed a process untouched by the women of the country so far- Ekta is not just an inspiration on the work front but is a true influencer in every walk of life where she leads the path for not just motherhood but womanhood.

Ekta Kapoor is currently mastering various mediums as she basks in the glory of her web series Home, gears up for the much loved and anticipated reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also is busy with her upcoming feature films 'Mental Hai Kya' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

