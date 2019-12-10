Contest Alert! Stand a chance to win exciting prizes as MTV Beats turns three
Here's an opportunity to win Bluetooth Speakers from MTV Beats. All you got to do is play this quiz, answer these three easy questions and stand a chance to win!
MTV Beats
As MTV Beats turns three this month, the channel will have thematic on-air contests every day called '31 days, 31 contests', along with the coolest Bollywood Retro themed party, hosted by comedian and host Dr. Sanket Bhosale and the charming Bollywood singer Akasa.
