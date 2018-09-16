Contraband worth 2 crore recovered, foreign origin gold seized by Assam Rifles

national

The man was carrying 8 gold biscuits valued at Rs 39.9 lakh in his slippers and was travelling in a bus from Moreh to Imphal

Representational picture

Contraband drugs estimated at Rs 2 crore was recovered by Assam Rifles Saturday, an official release said. The drugs, party pills, were found from a four-wheeler coming from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh to the capital Imphal.

The vehicle was intercepted at Khudengtabi checkpost in Tengnoupal district following specific intelligence input by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Imphal. In another unrelated incident, "foreign origin" gold were also seized from one person.

The man was carrying 8 gold biscuits valued at Rs 39.9 lakh in his slippers and was travelling in a bus from Moreh to Imphal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever