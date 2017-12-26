Contract for Ring Road around Jammu awarded

The Rs 1,339 crore project has been awarded to Gayatri Projects Ltd and Ukrainian Public Joint Stock Company Kyivmetrobud in a joint venture. It will be carried out on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and the construction period

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a contract for the construction of the 58.25-km Ring Road around Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, said a statement on Tuesday. The Rs 1,339 crore project has been awarded to Gayatri Projects Ltd and Ukrainian Public Joint Stock Company Kyivmetrobud in a joint venture. It will be carried out on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and the construction period is 36 months.

Representational picture

"The proposed Jammu Bypass starts from km 86/100 of Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-1A) and ends at km 14/700 of Nagrota Bypass of NH-1A for a length of 58.255 km," said a Road Transport and Highways Ministry statement.

The entire Greenfield alignment has been proposed on the western side of Jammu City to provide better connectivity.

Once the project is completed, it will also provide smooth and easy traffic flow and ease traffic congestion in and around Jammu City.

"The Ring Road/Bypass will also lead to substantial socio-economic growth of the area. It will transverse through 56 villages, nine tehsils and two districts (Jammu and Samba).

"It will also reduce wear and tear of vehicles and facilitate smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic with provision of major bridges, flyovers and two tunnels of length of 770m and 710m," said the statement.

