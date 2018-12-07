crime

Contract killer and former member of Ravi Pujari Gang arrested

Contract killer and former member of Ravi Pujari Gang was arrested Crime Branch Unit 9 of Mumbai Police. The arrested accused were identified as Sadique Ibrahim Bangali alias Salman alias Banta, 40, Dhawal Chandrappa Devarmani, 26. Sources revealed that the contract killers were given a supari to eliminate a prominent builder from Navi Mumbai but the quick action by Mumbai Crime Branch failed their planning.

According to Sources from crime branch, Banta is a history-sheeter and in the year 2006 he had fired rounds at Bollywood Director-producer Mahesh Bhatt's office and was arrested by police. After he came out on bail, he was once again arrested in the year 2008 for allegedly killing Devidas Chaugule the then shivsena corporater from Navi Mumbai. Banta was behind the bar for 3 to 4 years but was acquitted. In 2015, he committed double murder in Lonavala, where he had killed businessman Rajesh Pimple and Sonu Gaikwad.

Post the murder he was arrested by Pune police where the police seized one carbine, five pistols and 70 live rounds of bullets from him. Banta was in jail and was working for Ravi Pujari but was unhappy with the fact that Pujari never helped him with lawyers because of which he suffered a lot. He then managed to get bail from there and since then he was on his way to make his own gang.

When arrested Banta told the police that he was unhappy with Ravi Pujari as he decided to make his own gang. He personally visited Navi Mumbai and Lonavala area and selected people who were with him in jail. He had recruited 20 people from Vashi and 35 people from Pune area to join his gang.

In Mumbai, Banta had come to meet some people to look for finance and promote his gang. Based on a reliable information, Senior inspector Mahesh Desai, from unit Crime Branch Unit 9 worked out a plan on the said information and arrested the gang members along with four pistols and 29 rounds. All the arrested accused were booked under sections 3 and 25 of Arms act and 37(1)(A),135 B.P.act.

However, the second accused Dhawal has an interesting story to tell. According to an officer, "Dhawal used to supply Pistols in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai area. He used to take orders from the person and then used to supply pistols which he used to bring from Uttar Pradesh,"

The officer further added, "Dhaval is very sharp as he used to sell the pistol for 20 to 25 thousand rupees. Once the delivers the pistol then he used to inform police as a informer to but up good relation with them and trap his customers. According to the sources he had trapped over 12 people like this in Navi Mumbai area. Here in this case he came to deliver the pistol to Banta and that time police arrested both the personal.