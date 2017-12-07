Contractors yet to follow rule book to prevent Mumbai Metro accidents despite death of a worker

Days after worker died at Metro 7 construction site, contractors yet to follow rule book to prevent accidents

Weeks after a worker died at the Metro 7 construction site, when the outer rig of a crane fell on his head, authorities are yet to take precautionary measures to avoid incidents like these, in the future. Hari Om Yadav, who worked at the construction site of the Dahisar-Andheri Metro corridor, died on November 25 after sustaining severe head injuries.

Workers at Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro construction site near IC Colony seen without safety harnesses and helmets. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

After the accident, MMRDA had instructed all contractors to ensure safety measures were followed to the tee. MMRDA had also issued a show cause notice to the contractor responsible for the accident. However, during a spot check of two under construction metro lines late last night, mid-day found that rules were only partially being adhered to.

When mid-day visited the Dahisar-Andheri East site, where the accident had taken place, a majority of the workers were seen following rules. For instance, the area where concretisation work was taking place -- near Hub Mall in Goregaon -- workers were seen wearing all the necessary safety gear, including the helmet and harness. However, the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro site was a sore point. At the New Link road near Dahisar, 200m of the stretch near the metro site was in pitch darkness.

A local from the area, who did not wish to be named, said, "Metro workers use the road during the night, but because there's no light on the stretch, motorists driving could risk hitting them."

At the construction site near IC Colony, where launching of the girder was in progress, many workers, who were standing at a height of more than 25-feet above the ground, were seen without safety gear.