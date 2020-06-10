Controlling COVID-19 our collective responsibility

The death of senior BMC official Shirish Dixit sent shockwaves through the city. One that was so high up in the administration, not just figuratively but literally, on the frontline of this fight succumbing to COVID-19 must make us do a double-take of what is being dubbed as Operation Begin Again.

The tragic death brings to the fore, in case a relative easing has made one forget, that this is a deadly virus that still has us in a vice grip. We are fighting an unknown enemy which may deceive us by numbers but still has a lethal sting.

It should make the Mumbaikar change perspective. Try to put oneself in the other person's shoes. Do think of yourself as a person in the frontline of this fight. It is no longer about doctors, civic authorities, nurses or health workers driving this combat.

Let us turn it around to ourselves. We, as ordinary people, are now in the driving seat of this campaign. The more responsibly we conduct ourselves in this phase of the fight, the lesser we burden the infrastructure, which is already strained to breaking point.

The more we take accountability for our actions, instead of simply throwing caution to the winds, we move forward towards Utopia. An enviable COVID-19-free country is New Zealand. Let us call it the Kiwi quotient, for that should become the measure of success for us.

Desist from group activities and even within this framework, step out only when absolutely necessary or completely unavoidable. Your actions must demonstrate that you shoulder the responsibility in equal and take even greater measures to bring down the number of people succumbing to COVID-19. Trade places, and take your seat in the front row. It is no longer up to the others, it is up to us now.

