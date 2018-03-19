Controversial Saudi prince Mohammed Bin Salman heads to White House

Peddling the image of a new Saudi Arabia, controversial Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Washington today on a cross-country trip to court government officials, Silicon Valley techies, big-buck investors and one of his biggest fans



The prince will meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Peddling the image of a new Saudi Arabia, controversial Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Washington today on a cross-country trip to court government officials, Silicon Valley techies, big-buck investors and one of his biggest fans: President Trump.

The 32-year-old heir to the Saudi throne has already curried favour with the Trump administration, winning over the president and his family, and played a key role in restoring the desert kingdom to favoured-ally status after years of tension under President Obama.

The prince will meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday and then travel over the next two weeks to Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Boston and Houston, where he will confer with oil and energy executives. Trump made his first overseas trip as president to Saudi Arabia last year.

