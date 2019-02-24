Conversation about conservation at At Andrews in Bandra

sunday-mid-day

As Wilson College's Nature Club celebrates 40 years with a concert, its oldest member Sudhakar Solomonraj reflects on its history

Prof. Sudhakar Solomonraj (in pic) during a recent nature trail; (below) his students planting saplings at Korlai Fort

He is approaching sexagenarian-hood, but when asked about the inception of Wilson College's Nature Club, the teenager in him enthusiastically recounts tales of adventures from the '70s. Professor Sudhakar Solomonraj has been a part of the community for four decades.

And, as the club sets the stage to commemorate its 40th anniversary this year, the political science professor says there could be no better way than a nature concert to reflect on its history and values through songs.

The club has had the tradition of using songs on nature to create widespread awareness on conservation. This music fiesta, to be held on February 25, will give a platform to various bands, who will perform across different genres. Solomonraj says, "We have an evening organised in the city, in which performances will include a group of visually-challenged students, our former students-turned-professional musicians such as Keegan Periera from electro-rock band Laxmi Bomb and Reinhardt Dias from Blakc band. The idea is to present environment-themed songs such as John Denver's You Say that the Battle is Over, and advocating for a healthy biodiversity."



Sudhakar Solomonraj

When it started four decades ago, the club had 15 students. "Back in 1979, Farhan Thakur, a batchmate, took the initiative of starting the club. He looked for teachers willing to give their time, and the zoology department's professor, BD Vakharia, offered us guidance," he shares, adding that the club's major activities such as nature trails, camps and exhibitions started only in 1980. The idea of the club was to start a conversation about conservation. "These trails came in handy to bring us closer to the environment. For instance, earlier I believed that bird-eating spiders were only found in the Americas. But 20 years ago in Tadoba, I saw a flycatcher stuck in the web of a giant wood spider, while it was feeding on it," he adds. Solomonraj says that he takes his students to Palghar, Pune and Aurangabad for nature trails.

It was in 1983-84 that the club started organising tree plantation drives. Every monsoon, they plant about 500 to 1,500 saplings. "For many years in the '90s, we planted saplings in the Godrej campus as they had mangroves near their land in Vikhroli. Last two to three years, we worked with the forest department in Pune. This year, we planted at Korlai Fort."

But the popularity, as seen in the number of members, has evidently declined. "Our club's best period was between late '90s and 2008, when the annual membership was over 500. Right now, we have about 250 members. But this is because students have to pay for their stay and transport to participate in the trails. Not all can afford this. Therefore, through Monday's concert, we are planning to raise funds for them."

Solomonraj thinks it is essential that every college start a nature club of their own. "These trips impact their lifestyle and are no longer a passing whim. So many of our students have stopped using tissues and plastic because they now know their impact on the environment." Then there are students such as Vivek Kulkarni, who pursued his passion into a full-time career. A wildlife scientist today, he is the CEO of Building Environment India.

Solomonraj wishes more such students would come forward to save the environment. "At present, we organise six to seven nature trails, three plantation drives and two camps per year. But I am getting old and can no longer participate in every event. Thanks to my former students and the college staff, who hold the fort in my absence, the club continues to thrive even today."

What: Nature Concert

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, St Domnic Rd, Bandra West

When: February 25 at 7 PM

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

