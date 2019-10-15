Conversations about conservation

The fourth edition of the annual Echoes of Earth festival in Bengaluru will have an arts and community-based edition in Mumbai as it makes its debut with two panel discussions and two performances. Themed The Sanctuary, the sole aim of the evening is to create awareness and inflict change through art, culture and music. The previous years have seen them focus on coral reefs and bugs. "This year we wanted to focus on species that are becoming extinct, such as frogs, who actually contribute a lot to the creation cycle," says festival director Roshan Netalkar.

The art corner at the festival

The first panel discussion titled Why the Frog Matters, will have wildlife conservationist and science communicator Purva Variyar, wildlife biologist Nikit Surve, marine and coastal policy researcher Sarita Fernandes and president of Wildlife Conservation Trust Anish Andheria talk about the creature that’s dying out, moderated by explorer and filmmaker Malaika Vaz. Seshadri KS, research director at the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station, advises, "Firstly, say no to frog legs as a delicacy, stop treating them as pets and don’t hold them as we can transmit diseases to them. Avoid driving through wilderness areas at night as thousands of amphibians get crushed under vehicles. Lobby for creating frog-friendly habitats in your office complexes or make one in your home garden."

Munmun Dhalaria

The second discussion called Collaboration for Conservation will have outreach manager Debapriya Dutt, writer and biomimicry consultant Anjan Prakash, Swadesi rapper MC Mawali, documentary filmmaker Munmun Dhalaria and writer Sejal Mehta discuss how people can make an impact via social media or their woks of art. Aditi Ramesh and Boombay Djembe Folas will end the evening with their performances.

Purva Variyar

On October 16, 9 pm

At antiSOCIAL, Todi Mill, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

