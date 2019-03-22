Cook up a scrumptious story

things-to-do

A two-day workshop will help you explore the storytelling potential of your favourite recipe

Sheena Khalid (left) and Puja Sarup (second from right) at a rehearsal

A plate of rajma chawal could, well, be just that or one imbued with such nostalgia that even a mention of the dish could take you back to Sunday afternoons, where with every whistle of the pressure cooker, the house would be filled with aromas so tempting you had to drop everything else and dig in. Food can be the fountainhead of stories. And to help you unlock the storytelling potential of your favourite recipe, theatre artistes Sheena Khalid and Puja Sarup will conduct a workshop, titled Recipe Book, this weekend.

"The idea is to use recipes — an heirloom one, or your own special way of making instant noodles — as a starting point to tell a story. It could then take a whole new direction," says Khalid, who co-founded Patchworks Ensemble with Sarup. She explains how a museum exhibition that traced the history of Indian medicine inspired them to explore turmeric, which in turn led them to a chicken curry recipe redolent with the spice, which Trinidadians of Indian origin — whose forefathers set foot on the island as indentured labourers — continue to cook.



A workshop in progress

Sarup says, "We believe that everyone is a storyteller. Besides, the kitchen is an exciting place with so much drama and transformation happening." The first day of the workshop, Khalid tells us, will be about guiding the participants to find a story in their recipe and then find their voice as a storyteller. "No two people will tell the same story in the same way," adds Sarup. The next day, the attendees will share their stories.

"And in the process, we will try to gently nudge them out of their comfort zone," Sarup shares. "Playfulness, too, is a crucial part of storytelling, but growing up, we get bogged down by rationality and logic. Through the workshop, we want to help people discover that sense of play."

On March 23 and 24, 10 am to 3 pm (limited seats)

At The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West.

Call 9820386823

Cost Rs 7,000 (payment plans available)

