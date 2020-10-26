Cook up the right plan

Defined as centralised licensed food production facilities that can accommodate multiple deliver-only restaurants, the popularity of cloud kitchens has grown during the pandemic. Now, as both financial and human resources need to be optimised, is a good opportunity to get into the cloud kitchen business if you have always wanted to. And a five-day task-based virtual challenge will help you get your plan in place.

The challenge will be conducted by Manvir Singh Anand, founder and CEO of Knight Gourmet who is also an active strategic investor and mentor to cloud kitchens in Delhi and Chennai. Via pre-recorded sessions, participants will be acquainted with the basics starting with billing to kitchen and stock management, and CRM. One task will be assigned per day. These include choosing the right business model, understanding the causes for failure in the industry and building your micro-niche.



Manvir Singh Anand

Even people with no experience in the hospitality industry can participate in the event. In fact, Anand will also share an opportunity at the end of the class to join his own VIP cloud kitchen community.

On Today, 7pm to October 30

Cost Rs 499

