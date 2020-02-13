Cookie's presence will send chills down your spine; face the fear on Feb 28

Every year we see some scary movies releasing on the big screens. The theme is usually based on some evil spirit, haunted houses, others featuring a terrifying monster and some that just feature regular citizens doing something horrific.

Horror movies have a captive fan base which never misses out on any new release. One horror-based film named Cookie is releasing on February 28, 2020, which is a perfect amalgamation of a good content-based story and spine chilling scenes.

Cookie is a story about two top psychiatrists Dr Aparna and Dr Rajeev Kapoor who are too busy fixing the minds of the whole world till they are challenged by their own teenage daughter Cookie who thinks she can fix anything she wants. Her rebellious and defiant character keen on experimenting and seeking independence turns things into a complicated situation when one fateful night Cookie leaves her parents turning their lives upside down.

The story takes a violent turn and we see her vent out her resentments taking the film to a shocking end and showing us how far a modern teen can go for vengeance.

Talking about the film Producer Smita Tripathi says, "Cookie is one film that will haunt the viewers for a long time. I think horror is one genre in films that really needs more appreciation. Cookie has its heart in the right place." In all probability, some of her experiences of real horror can be credited to her time as an army officer's wife.

The film is unusual in its treatment as it depicts even daylight horror and does not break the rhythm with songs etc. The story covers critical social issues in its core although it is bang on the subject.

The film is directed by Lalit Marathe, Producer and Creative Director Smita Tripathi. Creative producer is Dhruv Tripathi, and the production house is Sixth Sense Cine Vision. The film's release date is February 28, 2020.

