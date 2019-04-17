Cooking competition between the cast of Patiala Babes

television

With the upcoming track on the show, Mini's (Ashnoor Kaur) mother Babita (Paridhi Sharma) finds her new calling in starting a Dabba service

Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma

Bonding with your co-actors during a show always helps establish a rapport and understanding of each other and food, is maybe the only universal factor that can bring people together. It is definitely one of the main reasons for friends or colleagues to connect and something similar can be witnessed on the sets of the popular show of Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur as Mini and Paridhi Sharma as Babita a.k.a Babes.

The show is knit around women empowerment, where a daughter is seen supporting her mother. She inspires her mother to follow her dreams and because of this distinctive concept, the show has been able to attract audiences from all over the country.

With the upcoming track on the show, Babita finds her new calling in starting a Dabba service and this in a way has become a good reason for the cast of the show to add variety in their food. From Aniruddh Dave to Paridhi Sharma, the actors are coming out of their closet and exhibiting their hidden talent. There is a treat on the sets of the show where different cuisine is being called in daily to calm the taste buds of the cast.

When contacted Ashnoor, she reveals her excitement about the current track and to help Paridhi with the Punjabi dishes. Talking on that she says, “I am very close to everyone on the sets and we also tend to have similar taste in food. These days the first thing that we discuss each morning is about the dishes we have brought in our dabbas and exchange the recipes. At the moment there is an internal dabba-competition running on the sets of Patiala Babes where everyone is coming up with new and innovative dish daily.

