Cooking it up with chhole and theatre

It's been a stressful time for all of us and I take solace in spending time with my family. I've managed to get my Catholic in-laws from Bandra to come live with us in Andheri. Earlier, I would wonder how they were always discussing the next meal. Now, I realise the worth of it and have taken to cooking myself.

EAT: We've been making some interesting meals. I tried my hand at a carbonara and Bengali khajoor chutney the other day. Since I hail from Delhi, I try to make some North Indian fare for the family. YouTube is my only teacher. The latest demand has been that of chhole bhature, and I plan to try it out.

PLAY: I have a three-year-old kid, and a lot of our time is spent taking turns to get her to take a nap. When we aren't doing that, we play memory games, create a playground in the middle of the living room or read stories.

WATCH: I've been a little tired of online content and see the fatigue in my students with virtual classes too. However, I've been watching some international performances online. These aren't recorded ones like those by the National Theatre but immersive digital experiences. Work by Germany-based Rimini Protokoll has been interesting and this weekend I plan to watch Time Machine at London Library. It's a unique performance where the audience gets to make room selections and drive the performance.

